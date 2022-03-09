Former Super Eagles Player, Justice Christopher Slumps & Dies In Jos (Photos)

A former player of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Justice Christopher, is dead.

According to sources, the former international midfielder slumped in his hotel located in Gwolshe, off Tudunwada Ring road, Jos in the early hours of Wednesday.

Daily Trust found out from close associates of the former player that Christopher was managing high blood pressure, thought to be mild.

The deceased was seen on Tuesday in company of his friends full of life and never showed any sign of serious health challenge.

Though the Plateau police command is yet to confirm the death, his body has been deposited at the Plateau Specialists hospital.

A source said autopsy is being expected to be conducted at the hospital before he is buried.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-former-super-eagles-player-slumps-dies-in-jos

