Foundation Holds Football Tournament Amongst 61 Primary Schools In Imo (Photos)

Foundation Holds Record Breaking Football Tournament Amongst 61 Primary Schools In Imo, Give Huge Monetary Prizes

*Onyekachi Christian Humphery: Champion Of Talent Discovery In Sports*

It was Erica Jong who said, “Everyone has talent. What’s rare is the courage to follow it to the dark places where it leads.”

This quote is perfectly true of the man, Mr. Christian Humphery: Champion who because of the love he has for his people sat, thought and came out with the decision to use that which is in them to empower them — talent.

He went on a voyage discovering that which God has deposited in his people with the primary aim of ensuring that they maximize it for their personal interest, that of their family members and the community at large.

He was equipped with the knowledge of the fact that if his mission of discovering that which the young people in his Ideato community has, it will be a starting point in liberating them from the oblivion of penury.

In achieving this, he introduced a multi millionaire sports tournament where he focused on catching them young from their very young years.

As an outstanding unifier, through his foundation, Onyekachi Great Vision, OGV Foundation, Mr. Humphrey also used the tournament to enhance a peaceful co-existence and harmonious living among communities in Ideato North.

Highly endowed with the spirit of humility, this fine gentleman who stands tall as a man of many firsts broke a record with the sports tournament which spanned about three months among all the 61 primary schools in the whole of Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

He did not stop at the provisions all the necessary logistics that were needed, which included over 2000 jersey, 95 footballs, buses for transportation for 3 months, foods and first aid kit, he also ensured the security and comfort of these young ones

The tournament, just like any other one was full of excitement, suspense, emotion as groups, individuals and school authorities supported their various teams, making it fun for both players, their schools and spectators.

At the end of the highly prestigious tournament, the Model Primary School Akokwa took the first position with a trophy and a huge amount of money while Model primary school Arondizuogu took second position.

Also, Model Primary school Urralla excitedly took home the third price.

Top dignitaries were not left out of the event as they took time to extol Mr. Humphrey for his thoughtfulness in building a solid future that holds hope for the younger ones.

Head Chief Jude Ugbaja, a former SA on Public Enlightment to Imo State Governor. “Iam happy and elated about the fact that a dynamic and vibrant philanthropic son of Ndiuche Izuogu has come to be a source of salvation to his own people , this is the first time we are experiencing this kind of project and support coming from a young man of this pedigree.”

The testimonies at the grand finale of the tournament were cheery and they are letters of motivation that to spur Mr. Humphrey to do more for his people.

Chief Joe Ohaegbulama Imo state Director of Sports while applauding the tournament said it is a is a step in the right direction in boosting grassroot sports and raising future champions that will be on the saddle at local and foreign sporting events.

A professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics(ESUT) Prof. Igwe, a cousin of the sponsor expressed satisfaction with the initiative, urging Mr. Humphrey to continue the programme as God gives him the war chest so as to raise an army of sportsmen and women from Ideato North.

With these and numerous humanitarian outreaches he has undertaken, one will not be surprised to hear that he is being invited by his people to serve them in one capacity or the other. Will this happen? Only the coming days can tell.

