Fox News Cameraman, Zakrzewski, Killed In Ukraine By Russian Military Fire (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMFXYXoj7Mk

Veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski has died after his vehicle was struck by incoming Russian fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Tuesday.

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was with Zakrzewski while news gathering and was also injured. Hall remains hospitalized, Scott said.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,” Scott said.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” she added. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”

“Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage. I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand,” Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace said Tuesday. “The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife Michelle and family,” Scott wrote to Fox News Media staff. “Please keep them all in your prayers. And please continue to pray for Benjamin Hall.”

He is the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days. Ex-New York Times reporter Brent Renaud died on Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/fox-news-cameraman-pierre-zakrzewski-killed-ukraine.amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...