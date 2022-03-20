France Freezes Assets Of Russia’s Central Bank Totalling 22 Billion Euros

France has frozen the assets of the Bank of Russia in the amount of 22 billion euros, said the country’s Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire.

“We have frozen the assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the amount of 22 billion euros. In addition, we have frozen assets in the accounts of private individuals in French institutions in the amount of 150 million euros,” he said on the radio station RTL.

According to him, France has frozen real estate in the country in the amount of half a billion euros – this corresponds to about 30 properties or apartments owned by Russian citizens .

“In total, this is almost a billion euros, or rather 850 million euros, which have been frozen,” Le Maire said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. The armed forces say they are only targeting military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops. There are casualties on both sides.

After that, many Western countries announced large-scale sanctions against Russia, primarily against the banking sector, including the Central Bank, and the supply of high-tech products. In addition, many brands have announced the termination of work in the country.

The Kremlin called these measures an economic war like no other. At the same time, the authorities stressed that they were ready for such a development of events and would continue to fulfill social obligations. The Central Bank is taking measures to stabilize the situation on the foreign exchange market.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Western companies that refuse to work with Russia did so under enormous pressure, but Moscow will solve all the problems with the economy that the West creates for it. According to Vladimir Putin, the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The President also said that the United States and the European Union actually defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves.



https://ria.ru/20220320/frantsiya-1779141720.html

