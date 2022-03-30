France Grants €300-Million Loan To Ukraine

Ukraine – As part of the international support provided to Ukraine, France has today granted a budgetary loan of €300 million to the Ukrainian Government to meet its financial, economic and humanitarian needs – Communiqué issued by the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery

France is actively contributing to the European and international financial effort of solidarity with Ukraine, to help it face up to its financing needs, at a time when the country’s humanitarian, financial and economic situation has sharply deteriorated since the invasion by Russia.

As part of the commitment made by the French President, the Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery, Bruno Le Maire, asked the Chief Executive Officer of the French Development Agency (AFD) to urgently set in motion a budgetary loan of €300 million for Ukraine, to help the country face up to the economic and social consequences of the conflict under way. The AFD’s board approved this operation, carried out on the State’s behalf.

On 29 March 2022, a credit agreement for the operation was reached between Ukraine and France, via the AFD. The actual payment of the funds will be made in the coming days. This financial support is a practical demonstration of France’s solidarity with the Ukrainian Government and people.



