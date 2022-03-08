Francis Akubueze Is New Substantive Clerk Of The Senate

Senate President @DrAhmadLawan announces the appointment of Barr. Francis Chinedu Akubueze as the new Clerk of the Senate.

Francis Chinedu Akubueze (born December 11, 1964) hails from Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

He graduated from University of Nigeria, Enugu in 1987 and attended the Nigerian Law School in 1988.

As a lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar, he had brief stint in the private practice. Between 1989 and 1990, Akubueze worked at Okey Muo Aroh & Co., in Onitsha, Anambra State before moving to the Federal Capital Territory in 1990 and worked at Sodangi Abubakar Danso and Co., from 1990 to 1992.

His legislative sojourn began on the 9th of April, 1992 at the National Assembly Legal Services Department. In 2010, Chinedu Akubueze was posted to the Directorate of House of Representatives.

At the House of Representatives, he served as Clerk-at-Table with a responsibility of taking notes during plenary and preparing votes and proceedings of the House.

In 2013, he was moved to House Committee on Rules and Business. In that committee, he was responsible for producing the order paper, notice papers, notice of motions, vetting motions, and advising on standing orders of the house during plenary.

Aside from the standing committees, Akubueze also served as Clerk of different ad hoc and special Committees of the House such as Constitution Review Committee in the 7th Assembly and ad hoc Committee on Review of the Standing Rules of the House.

Akubueze also served as the Director, Department of Table Duties charged with responsibility of supervising the Committee on Rules and Business. He served in this capacity until he was moved to Administration and later appointed as substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives taking effect from November 25, 2020.

Snapshot of his legislative trajectory…

.

Employment into the Legal Services Department of the National

Assembly – April 9, 1992

• Posting from Directorate of Legal Services to the Directorate of House of Representatives – February 2010

• Clerk-at Table (Taking notes during Plenary sittings of the House and preparing the Votes and Proceedings – from February 2010 – November 2013

• Clerk, Committee on Rules and Business (Preparing for the sittings of the House by producing the Order Papers, Notice Papers, Notice of Motions, Vetting Motions, Advising on the Standing Orders of the House during plenary, etc) (from November 2013 – March 2018)

• Clerk, Special Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (from September 2011 – June 2015)

• Clerk, Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives (from June – September 2015)

• Director, Department of Table Duties (Supervising the Committee on Rules and Business) March 2018 – June 2019

• Acting Deputy Clerk (Administrative) House of Representatives July 2019 – Appointment as Clerk of the House

