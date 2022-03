Dear Nairalanders,

The person whose picture is attached below, is my cousin Chika Nzenwa who travelled from Port Harcourt to Lagos for a job interview on Feb 16th and hasn’t been heard from since then.

Complaints have been lodged at the police station but we haven’t received any positive response yet.

Please anyone who has sighted him or has information on his whereabouts should kindly inform the nearest police station or call 07065385462.

Thank you.

Mods please help to move to FP. Thanks.

