FRSC Official, Traffic Offender Crushed To Death In Ondo (Photo)

An Official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was crushed to death by a vehicle while on official duty at Ajebandele area in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The FRSC official identified as Abdulkareem Ojonla Jimoh was said to be attending to a suspected traffic offender when the incident happened before the military checkpoint on the inward Benin section of the expressway.

The Commander, Sagamu-Benin Corridor, Lasisi Ogundele, who confirmed the incident, explained that the deceased was crushed to death when the driver of a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number, NEM-618AA lost control of the vehicle.

He said the driver of the vehicle also hit the suspected traffic offender being attended to by the road safety official, adding that the two victims died on their way to the hospital.

Other vehicles affected by the impact are a green Toyota Picnic marked GKB-367XA and an Ash Opel Zafira marked AAB-293AM.

“The official was attending to the suspected traffic offender when the ugly incident happened. The driver lost control of the vehicle and in attempt to avoid collision with other vehicles at the checkpoint hit Jimoh and one other person”

He, however, said the incident was reported at the Police station at Araromi while the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue in Ore.

