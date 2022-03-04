Fuel Scarcity, No Electricity: Nigerians Are Really Suffering – Ben Bruce

Ben Murray-Bruce, former Senator who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District, has lamented the ongoing fuel scarcity and epileptic power supply in the country, urging the Federal Government to act fast and alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

Bruce, in a statement on his social media handle, on Thursday, said Nigerians are really suffering and the reality saddens him each time.

He also enjoined the All Progressives Congress (APC)- federal government to make the comfort of Nigerians a priority.

“I am appalled at the recently poor state of power across Nigeria, coupled with the crippling fuel crisis.

“Nigerians are really suffering, and this reality breaks me each time. I urge the government to prioritise the comfort of Nigerians.”

