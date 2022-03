At a particular gas station in Lagos, I got PMS at #175 per liter while Northwest in VGC, Ajah sells at normal rate (except I was debited twice and I didn’t get a refund, 10k wasted)

In Abuja, I got fuel at #400 per litre but from the black market sellers

Yesterday in Lagos, I got a litre for #600 while others sell at #700.

Just for information sake, how much is fuel in your area?

