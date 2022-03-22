Fufeyin: Pastor John Mark Ighosotu Says He Is Not On The Run, Petitions IGP

Fufeyin: Pastor John Mark Ighosotu Breaks Silence, Says He Is Not On The Run, Petitions IGP

Senior Pastor John Mark Ighosotu, the General Overseer of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly (A.K.A Free Indeed) has reacted to online reports that said he was on the run after policemen stormed his residence in connection with a confession made in his church by one Bishop Ufuoma that alleged that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the General Overseer of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry was involved in some indecent acts, saying that the news is false.

The cleric who spoke through OGHENEJABOR IKIMI & CO, on Friday, in a statement, said the publications “consist of either outright lies and/or misrepresentation of facts capable of misleading the general public.”

Recall that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin had written a petition to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja, alleging Conspiracy, Cybercrime and Criminal defamation against Pastor Ighosotu.

According to the statement, four Police Hilux vans consisting of over 20 armed Policemen and some pressmen stormed the cleric’s residence in Orhuwhorun town on the 25th day of February, 2022 led by one Inspector Yohanna Suaibu of Team 4 X-Squad, Force CID, Abuja but met his absence.

Being disappointed they disarmed and arrested the cleric’s orderly, Inspector Aminu Ibrahim who was later released at the Nigerian Police Station, Ovwian, Delta State, the statement said.

Adding that “on hearing of the above invasion of his residence,” the cleric “immediately left for Abuja same day and reported himself at the Force CID, Abuja where he obliged the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge his statement with lawyers from the Law Firm of Mike Ozekhome SAN & Co., in attendance.

Continuing, OGHENEJABOR IKIMI & CO said the pastor was granted bail on self recognition and he returned to Warri, Delta State on Saturday, the 5th day of March, 2022 and on Sunday, the 6th day of March, 2022 presided over the Sunday Church Service at the Free Indeed Church Headquarters.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that the GO “is presently presiding over and ministering in a Ministers Conference tagged “Upper Room Fire Conference” in his church with ministers from all walks of life in attendance.

The statement said that the online publications stating that Ighosotu “is on the run and that he is about to be declared wanted by the Nigerian Police is not only false but a wicked lie.”

The statement added that Ighosotu “who presides over one of the largest Church in Warri with a numerical strength of over a hundred thousand members cannot be described as evading justice for a crime he never committed.”

The cleric’s legal team said that “the Law Office of Mike Ozekhome SAN & Co., has put up a strong worded petition on the Inspector General of Police and have also proceeded to Court to securing an Order restraining Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin from further harassing our Client even when our Client is innocent.”

Continuing, the cleric said they would not have joined issues with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin since the matter is currently under investigation by the Police, adding that “since he has suddenly lost confidence in the Nigeria Police” and has resorted to blackmailing him, they have decided to respond accordingly so as to keep the records straight.

