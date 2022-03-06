Fulani Herdsmen Accused Of Raping & Killing A Woman In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics)

Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly R*pe and Kill Woman in Opume Ogbia LGA

A young woman has been found in a pool of her own blood in Opume Community in Ogbia LGA on Saturday 5th, March 2022.

According to reports, the young lady went to the farm after Bishop Quarters Ogbia Road to dig cassava on Thursday 4th March 2022, when the ugly incident happened.

A search party was sent to look for her on Friday when she didn’t return from the farm the previous day, only to be found murdered in cold blood.

She was raped, murdered, hands and legs tied up and abandoned in the bush.

Angry Youths of Opume Community blocked the Opume – Ogbia road in protest and has asked the relevant authorities to clamp down the perpetrators of this evil act.

