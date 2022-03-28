Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Persons In Niger State

At least three persons have been killed in an ongoing attack on Kabo Village in the Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State by armed Fulani herdsmen.

The suspected terrorists, SaharaReporters reliably gathered, arrived in the community in large numbers on Monday afternoon, shooting sporadically in different directions.

Most residents of the village were said to have been hit by bullets while fleeing into nearby bushes for safety.

A resident of the town told SaharaReporters that the casualty figure is expected to rise further by the end of the day, adding that the herdsmen were still operating in the village.

“They (Fulani herdsmen) arrived this afternoon and started shooting at houses and anyone in sight.

“As we speak, three people have been killed. There will likely be more deaths at the end of the day because a lot of people were hit by bullets while running out of the village. The attackers are still shooting in the community.

“I ran into the bush with some other people in the village immediately we heard the sound of gunshots,” the resident named Kulus said.

When contacted by SaharaReporters over the development, the spokesperson for the police in Niger State, Mr Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back with details and updates on the situation but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

On March 17, 2022, armed men killed a police officer during an attack on Bangi Divisional Headquarters in the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

A day before that incident, bandits killed four police officers including a divisional police officer, Muhammad Umar, and four vigilantes in the Magama council area of the state.



