Being AS has shattered my dream of being with one or two persons i so much love and they loved me back.

I’m at the age/stage i so much want a serious relationship that will lead to settling down and my kind of woman is hard to find, recently met a woman who has everything i want only for me to find out she’s AS while am also AS.

Is there a way out please? Does this genotype thing change?

