‘Get Tested For HIV If You Live In Lekki, Ajah. 3 Guys Sharing It To Women’ – Kemi

HIV EPIDEMIC on the island. Lekki/Ajah

#Kemified

Get TESTED for HIV if you live in Lekki, Ajah, Sangotedo and you’ve had unprotected sex last 6 mos. Almost 250 people have tested positive. Some tell me they are transmitting it to others KNOWINGLY. Men infecting wives, girlfriends. These 18-25yo prostitutes are infecting ppl



The HIV Epidemic in Lekki/Ajah continues to rise. Get tested ASAP if U had unprotected sex last 6 mos 55 +ve in one popular Ajah testing lab yesterday.

Stigma is bad BUT if you’re on my list? Go Test ‼

30BG crew

Tacha Titans�

Record Label bosses

Unilag girls

#Kemified�



3 guys are SPREADING HIV to several women on the island, speaking to one of them he told me that he is in revenge mode because someone gave it to him. It is a CRIME in ����knowingly transmitting HIV to others but NOT in ��

@LagosPoliceng

needs to do a MASS ARREST of prostitutes

