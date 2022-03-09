Getting Angry At Work, Right Or Wrong?

I believe anger is part of our daily life either directly or indirectly. At times we get angry at unpleasant situations just to ensure such does not repeat itself.

Here is my experience few days ago.

A client has been on my neck for help but I kept telling him I was busy and so could not just help him. Ideally, there is someone in charge of what he needed help for but the person was not forthcoming but because he felt I could help, he kept disturbing me.

I finally agreed to help, so after I had stressed myself to get what he wanted , I discovered he didn’t even have the complete requirements to make the whole thing work out. I immediately expressed my dissappointment angrily and left to look for an alternative so that my effort won’t be in vain. After doing a lot of searching, I finally got an alternative..

He actually felt bad and almost fainted that I even became sacred and had to apologise oo.

It was a scary thing to behold….

I don’t know if you have ever experienced such, what was your reaction?

Feel free to share.

Just imagine someone disturbing you for job opportunities, and when you finally secured one , you discovered he didn’t have the necessary requirements..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...