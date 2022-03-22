Ghana Vs Nigeria: Maduka Okoye To Miss W/cup Qualifier Due To Illness

Update! Maduka Okoye out of the clash against Ghana due to illness, he has been replaced by Enyimba FC goalkeeper, John Noble. Get well soon Maduks! #SoarSuperEagles
https://twitter.com/NGSuperEagles/status/1506259761217560589?t=Ll_AilHMmgCz5GJc3x8SeQ&s=19
Update! Samuel Chukwueze has arrived. 20 players in camp…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze #SoarSuperEagles
https://twitter.com/NGSuperEagles/status/1506252006041792520?t=QRFFlmxqSxsDKfuQx1mZAQ&s=19