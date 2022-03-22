Ghana Vs Nigeria: Please Do Not Call The Super Eagles – Reno Omokri To Buhari

Ghana Vs Nigeria: Please Do Not Call The Super Eagles- Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari

Reno Omokri has appealed to President Buhari not to call Nigeria’s Super Eagles team as they plan to take on Black Stars of Ghana for the first leg of their world cup qualifying playoff on 25th March 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Reno wrote;

“Dear General Buhari,

The only appeal I make to you as Nigeria is set to face Ghana in a World Cup qualifier is please do NOT call the Super Eagles. Whether video or audio call, please, please, and please, do NOT call.

If you want to call, I can get you the number of the Black Stars of Ghana. In the spirit of West African brotherhood, you may wish to call them to ‘inspire them’.

Thank you!

#TableShaker”



