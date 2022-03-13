Ghanaian Policeman Beats Prostitute After She Confronted Him For Not Paying For Sex

A Video making rounds online has shown moment a policeman was confronted by a prostitute he assaulted after refusing to pay her after she slept with him.

The Lady who spoke to a passerby who intervened after seeing her with bruises and a swollen face, said the policeman asked for her service but after having his way with her, he refused to give her the initial amount they agreed, leading to a heated argument.

She revealed that the police officer assaulted her after seeing that she wouldn’t allow him go without paying her.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbAYqdAPR4I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

