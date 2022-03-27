God Hates Divorce But What Do You Do When One Party Walks Out Of A Marriage?

Hello Wonderful people of God,

So I was going through a topic on the front page yesterday about a wife telling her husband that she isn’t interested in the marriage again but the husband didn’t want divorce.

Now for the Christians among us, you and I know that God hates divorce. No need to start quoting many scriptures you’re already aware of but what happens when one of the parties in the marriage isn’t interested in the marriage again??

Just to add personal experiences,

1. My ex-colleague’s husband walked out of her marriage of 5 years because she couldn’t get pregnant, the husband put another woman in the family way and told her people to return the bride price he paid. Guess what? She’s just 31.. What would you advise her to do as a Christian? Remain like that because God hates divorce? At 31 years??

2. My former co-worker in campus fellowship walked out of her marriage because she was tired of hardship. She returned to her village and left the husband in Lagos. The marriage was just 3 years. All efforts to reconcile them didn’t work. Another mutual friend called me last month that her husband is remarried, why would he do that? God hates divorce and all that… I had to ask her on phone that man isn’t up to 35 years from what I know, what would you expect him do as Hanty no gree come back

Share your thoughts people of God.

