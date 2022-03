I bless the lord for giving me a second chance to life.

I’m really grateful.

Fellow nairalanders join me and thank God for his goodness.

I just have minor bruises on my face and a heavy head ache because of the impact with the steering wheel.

My organ check came out fine and the MRI scan came out fine too.

