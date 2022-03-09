Goodluck Jonathan Visits Liberian President George Weah (Photos)

Today, former Nigerian President and ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Special Representative of the Secretary-General to West Africa and the Sahel and ECOWAS Special Envoy to Guinea, Dr. Sidie Mohammed Tunis, Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament paid a courtesy visit at the residence of the Liberian leader President George M Weah. GEJ was at his family house in Monrovia to observe Liberia’s Memorial Day.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2022/03/goodluck-jonathan-visits-liberian.html?m=1