Popular navigation app, Google Maps, on Friday afternoon went down, leaving users frustrated around the world.

According to Down Detector, the issues started at around 3:44pm on Friday.

While reason for the outage remains unclear, more than 11,000 reports have now been logged on Down Detector.

Of those who reported issues, 58 per cent said they were struggling with the website, 39 per cent with the app and three per cent were having problems with data.

Google is yet to respond to request for comment on the outage.

Many frustrated users have taken to Twitter to discuss the outage.

Google Maps is available in over 220 countries and territories, and features hundreds of millions of businesses and places.

Its last major update was in October 2021 when Google introduced new tools to help users reduce their environmental impact including eco-friendly routing, live navigation for cyclists and bike and scooter share information.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/18/breaking-google-maps-app-crashes-globally-leaves-users-frustrated

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...