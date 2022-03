Prince Chinedu Nwadike died today

Popular Gospel artist Chinedu Nwadike has died in Abuja.

He lost the blood cancer battle a few hours ago in Abuja.

The golden voice had fully recovered from the kidney issue and is supposed to be in India by this coming week for treatment of the blood cancer – Leukemia.

May his soul rest in peace.

God bless the good Nigerians that came to his aid.

