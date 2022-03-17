Governor Charles Soludo & His Family At The Anambra State Government House (Pix)

Governor Charles Soludo And His Family At The Anambra State Government House (Photos)

Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo and members of his immediate family took a photo together at the Anambra State Government House on his Inauguration as governor today 17th March, 2022, IGBERETV reports

The photo was shared by his daughter, Adaora Ifeatu Soludo on Instagram, with the caption;

“Inauguration Day

Congratulations dad @ccsoludo! Today you finally take up your role as Governor of Anambra State and I know you will work hard to deliver on your promise to the people. A huge thanks to Ndi Anambra for electing him as your chief servant. I know he will make us all proud

All the Akwete Fabric by @aorahstudio

17.03.22

#SoludoSolution #Anambra #madeinanambra #akwete #Soludo #madeinnigeria”



