Governor Emmanuel Inspects Refinery And Plants In Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom (Pictures)

A VISIT TO THE ONGOING NPDC AND NOSL OIL RIG IN EASTERN OBOLO

The Site Manager, of the ongoing NPDC and NOSL Oil in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area, Mr Aslam Khan, has disclosed that three rigs have so far been installed, awaiting the arrival of four additional ones.

At the installation stage alone, about 1,000 people have been employed, and at the end of the installations of all seven rigs and commencement of operations, over 5,500 people are expected to be gainfully engaged.

The company is a function of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s vision, capacity and focus.

The facility which was recently visited by Governor Emmanuel, is undertaken by Sterling Oil in collaboration with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Natural Oil Services Limited, NOSL and other partners in the oil and gas sector and is within the Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone of the State.

