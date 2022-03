The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo who was sworn-in earlier today, Thursday, 17th March, 2022, has announced the following appointments:

(1) Professor Solo Osita Chukwulobelu-Secretary to the State Government

(2) Dr. Sir Chukwudi Okoli – Accountant General

(3) Mr Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour)- Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.



