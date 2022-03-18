Governor Soludo’s Day 1 In Office: Visits Okpoko, Upper Iweka, Others (Pics)

IGBERETV REPORT

Governor Soludo’s Day 1 In Office: Visits Okpoko, Upper Iweka, Bridge Head, Others, Performs On The Spot Assessment (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-tFZPYN-LY

Governor Soludo Visits Okpoko, Upper Iweka, Bridge Head, Others, Performs On The Spot Assessment

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

In keeping with his promise to set off his administration from Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Governor Chukwuma Soludo today, 18th March, 2022 visited the urban settlement, Upper Iweka and various locations in Onitsha to perform on-the-spot assessment in his urban renewal objective.

Other places the Governor is expected to visit include, Industrial Harbour, Permanent Site Fruits and Vegetables Market, Obodoukwu Road, Ede Road and adjourning streets, St. Lunga, Owerri road and Port-Harcourt road, all in Onitsha.

The visit is in tandem with the Governor’s priority from point go to begin his administration’s urban renewal effort and tap into the abundant resources in Okpoko, which unfortunately prides as the largest Urban slum in the state.

Part of the visit team include United Nations representatives, Security Chiefs in the state, Secretary to Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Executive Chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barrister Chike Maduekwe, among others.



https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2214083292081951/

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...