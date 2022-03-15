Governor Umahi Inspects & Directly Partakes In Ongoing Projects In Ebonyi (Pix)

Governor Umahi Inspects And Directly Partakes In Ongoing Projects In Ebonyi State (Photos)

Presidential aspirant and governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi in action – inspects, directs, and directly partakes in the technical aspects of the construction of many ongoing projects of his administration after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered him to vacate office as governor, IGBERETV reports.

