The Governor of Anambra State His Excellency Chief Dr Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike Global) has held a valedictory Exco session with members of his State Executive council the highest decision making body of the government at the newly commissioned Anambra International Convention Centre (ICC) Awka.

Shortly after that, he received the report of the Anambra vision 2070 committee report headed by the Governor-Elect Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

