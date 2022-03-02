Governors’ Wives Travel To Dubai For Aisha Buhari’s 51st Birthday (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlShHC01jk4

Wives of Nigerian governors travel to Dubai to host a surprise birthday party for First Lady, Aisha Buhari

https://www.instagram.com/p/CakchGPr5Gy/?utm_medium=copy_link

Moment Governors’ Wives Visited Aisha Buhari With Cake, Flowers In Dubai

Although, the First Lady Aisha Buhari’s birthday was last month, and a quiet one, video has surfaced of how some governors’ wives recently visited her in Dubai to mark it.

The governors’ wives went with a cake and flowers for the president’s wife.



https://mobile.twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1498900606555197442

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...