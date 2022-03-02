Governors’ Wives Travel To Dubai For Aisha Buhari’s 51st Birthday (Pics)

Wives of Nigerian governors travel to Dubai to host a surprise birthday party for First Lady, Aisha Buhari

Moment Governors’ Wives Visited Aisha Buhari With Cake, Flowers In Dubai

Although, the First Lady Aisha Buhari’s birthday was last month, and a quiet one, video has surfaced of how some governors’ wives recently visited her in Dubai to mark it.
The governors’ wives went with a cake and flowers for the president’s wife.

