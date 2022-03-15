Great Vision Foundation Hailed Over Care For Less Privileged, Empowerment (Pics)

*Group Commends Onyekachi Great Vision Foundation Over Care For Less Privileged, Youth Empowerment*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAPKip1hLLk

A youth advocacy group, Youth Empowerment Africa, YEA has commended a humanitarian non-governmental organisation, Onyekachi Great Vision, OGV Foundation for its philanthropic outreaches targeted toward lifting the standard of living of the people of Ideato, Imo State and Nigeria in general, noting that such will further reduce hunger and frustration confronting many families.

According to the group, beyond doling out palliatives for people, OGV Foundation has also taken it upon itself to empower young people in various areas of human endeavor for self-reliance, improved living standard and development.

In a chat with newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Monday, the Imo State Coordinator of YEA, Mr. Simon Amaike added that the foundation has developed many talents in football, ICT, interior decoration and design as well as other lucrative areas of human endeavor.

He applauded the founder of the OGV Foundation, Mr. Onyekachi Christian Humphrey for investing massively in charity and empowerment of the young people, maintaining that it has drastically reduced insecurity within and around Ideato.

He therefore appealed to young people and the people of Ideato to support Mr. Humphrey in any way he may seek their support.

Mr. Amaike said OGV Foundation has redefined philanthropy by rolling out a number of campaigns that has brought about secured and healthy environment for children where they will grow up happy, with and enhanced opportunity to realise their potentials.

He further highlighted that OGV Foundation has raised awareness and took proactive steps to enhance lives of under-privileged members in Ideato community and beyond.

It has along other things been at the forefront in providing decent shelter for less privileged in communities around Nigeria, provided emergency foods and water aid for widows and orphans.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/03/group-commends-onyekachi-great-vision.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...