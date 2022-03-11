Green Nigeria Movement To Only Support Technocrat And Seasoned Professionals

‘Green Nigeria Movement Will Only Support A Technocrat And Seasoned Professional For President In 2023’

The Green Nigeria Movement (GNM) has stressed that it will only support a technocrat and seasoned professional leader who will bring on board, fresh and innovative ideas to pilot Nigeria from 2023.

Convener of the GNM and Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Moses Siloko Siasia made this assertion on Thursday by the sidelines of the Movement’s Inaugural Launch at the Polo Ground, Kano State.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, Siasia reiterated that the GNM is the only political Movement that would bring the needed change Nigerians crave for, and emphasized that the next man to become Nigeria’s President must have the capacity to tackle security and economic challenges, which he said, are top priorities of the group.

“We are touring the country to mobilise young men and women across the country to ensure we raise over 10 million votes for anyone that we decide to support for the 2023 general election.

“Our mission, as a new political movement, is to change Nigeria for better, and Kano is politically strategic that is why we are having the inaugural rally in Kano today and a lot of people are excited and this is the way to go -to bring about the needed leadership in the country.

“You will agree with me that young Nigerians are the worst hit, in terms of socio-economic challenges. The crises across the country -Boko Haram in the northeast and armed banditry in the northwest and north central, crisis in the East and Niger Delta all involve young people who no longer have any hope in this country,” the Convener stressed.

He added further that Nigeria’s next President must be someone who understands the yearnings and aspirations of the common man, and that the GNM will look away from supporting an analogue candidate.

“To make Nigeria green again, we have decided as young professionals, to come to Kano and inaugurate a movement that will alleviate poverty and hunger in the country. Our mothers cannot sell in the open markets again and the okada man is no longer getting passengers, so we need a breath of fresh air.

“We want to see a new President that will bring the needed growth and development, because Nigeria today needs help. Young people need jobs, so we must create jobs for our youths, we need to rebuild Nigeria for the country to be free again,” Siasia said.

“GNM is for peace unity and prosperity, and we believe in Nigeria and we are one. Our tour is to tell the youth and women to come out and obtain Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for their votes to counted in next year’s general election,” Siasia added.

