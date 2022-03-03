Groom & His Plus-Sized Bride Engage In Sexually-Charged Dance At Wedding (Pix, Video)

Ghanaian Couple Engage In Sexually-Charged Dance At Their Wedding (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jxfki_ofh8

A couple have gone viral for several reasons after their wedding video was shared online, IgbereTV reports.

The Ghanian couple is seen dancing to KiDi’s Touch It.

They took the lyrics of the song literally, with the bride bending over as the song instructs while the groom touches her butt and grinds against it in line with the lyrics of the song.

At one point during their dance, the bride is seen cupping her breasts while her groom buries his face in her bosom.

Asides their dance step, the difference between the couple’s body size has also been commented on by viewers.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Canpmc8Afyc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

