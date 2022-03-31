Groups Buy PDP Presidential Form For Peter Obi, Pledge 10 Million Votes

A coalition of groups under the auspices of Like Minds for Peter Obi, Thursday in Abuja, obtained the expression of interest and nominations form for former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, officially enrolling him into the race for the People Democratic Party presidential ticket ahead of next years elections.

This came after another group under the coalition, Take Back Nigeria, pledged to mobilise 10 million votes from the youths to hoist Obi into the Presidency.

Speaking to journalists during the official presentation of forms at Wadata Plaza, the PDP national secretariat, Leader of Like Minds for Peter Obi, Ekene Nwakuche, revealed that the decision to obtain forms for the Vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections was borne out of sheer concern for the nation’s dismal trajectory.

According to him, a Peter Obi presidency would, among other things, minimise the cost of governance, freeing up revenue for widescale development.

He said: We don’t belong to any political party. We’re just a group of young Nigerian professionals that feel that the country is not going in the right direction and we need someone, a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction, and cut down the cost of governance.

“We believe that if we cut down the cost of governance, the country would move in the right direction. So we want the country to move forward. We think Peter Obi can steer it forward and we believe in him because we’ve seen what he did in Anambra when he was a governor.

“We’re not in this thing because of any gain. We’re doing it because of our children to come. Because if we don’t get it right this time around, this 2023, I don’t know where we’ll be. If you’re from Nigeria, be it from the north, south, east, west and you know, you want a better Nigeria, I don’t think there’s any other person that you’ll support than Peter Obi.”

https://punchng.com/groups-buy-pdp-presidential-form-for-peter-obi-pledge-10m-votes/

