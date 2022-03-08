Gunmen Attack, Shoot Catholic Priest In Enugu (Photos)

Unknown Gunmen attacked a priest with the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr. Bartholomew Nnanyelugo Chime and shot him in the leg, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Sources, the priest, who was ordained last December, was accosted by the hoodlums on Friday, March 4, while on pastoral work.

Sources said after that the hoodlums accosted the priest, they asked him to release all the money he had on him.

“He told them that he did not have money. They collected his telephone and shot him in the leg, put him in the trunk of his car and drove away. When they got to former tollgate along Enugu-Onitsha Road, they dumped him inside the bush and zoomed off with his car,” one of the sources said.

“Through the special grace of God, he crawled out of the bush and called for help before. Those who saw him took him to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

The Communication Director, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr Benjamin Achi, who confirmed the attack, lamented the high rate of insecurity in Enugu State.

He asked political leaders and security agencies to live up to their responsibility of securing lives and the properties of the citizens.

“The hoodlums accosted father, searched him and asked him to give them money but he told them he didn’t have money. So, they shot him on the leg and took him somewhere and dumped him inside the bush and left,” Achi said.

“We give God all the glory that Fr Chime survived the onslaught because he was badly shot. Currently, he is responding to treatment in a hospital,” he added.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/3/gunmen-attack-shoot-catholic-priest-in-enugu.html

