Gunmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 34, Burn Houses (Disturbing Photos)

Thirty-four people were killed in in Kagoro- Southern Kaduna by unknown gunmen on Sunday 20th March, 2022.

According to official reports, four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA. 34 people were killed in one fell swoop!

They are listed as follows:

– Angelina Aboi

– Godiya Iliya

– Peace Iliya

– Stephen Emmanuel

– Patrick Pius

– Gwamna Ishaya

– Philip Joseph

– Godwin Latong

– Aba Chawai

– Nancy Luka

– Sophia Luka

– Hosea James

– Daniel Sofa

– Geoffrey Ado

– Bala James

– Henry Dauda

– Augustine Iliya

– Irmiya Michael

– Murna Luka

– Monday Buki

– Reuben Kumai

– Zilien Gudak

– Anita Dauda Kawai

– Rifkatu Dauda Kawai

– Titi Bawa

– Jacob Yayock

– Samuel Ufui

– Silas Bulus

– Victor Ayuka

– Jummai Yunana

– Sunday Tachio

– Hope Luka

Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment. They are listed as:

– Ndau Abba

– Mani Luka

– Habila Sambo

– Ibrahim Daniel

– Julius Tachio

– Rose Sunday

– Sadunga Kamai

One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community, is currently missing.Over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalized.

The 23rd name is Anita Dauda. In 2016, Anita was a victim of the Kagoro massacre. She survived by the whiskers and needed multiple surgeries. With the help of RADi, a foremost human rescuer NGO, she kept it going. On Sunday 20th March, she became a double victim and was riddled with bullets. Sadly, she didn’t make it.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2022/03/gunmen-attack-southern-kaduna-kill-34.html?m=1

