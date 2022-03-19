Gunmen in the early hours of today stormed the Owerri West Divisional Headquarters killing two officers. Inmates were freed and the station burnt down.

https://youtube.com/shorts/aQnvdQ6EmKc?feature=share

Gunmen bomb Imo police station, destroy vehicles, buildings; They used dynamite — Police

Unknown gunmen early hours of Saturday bombed Umuguma Police station in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, with explosive devices.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard from the Umuguma area said the attackers came in three vehicles and 2 motorcycles.

He said more than 5 vehicles were destroyed by the explosives and the building was set ablaze by the unknown gunmen.

He shortly said: “These hoodlums drove in their convoy of three vehicles, two motorcycles after they had a gun battle with the officers and at the same time threw explosives to the building.

“The whole of the building was in inflame because of the explosive and the officers who were on duty got injured while trying to take cover from the unexpected attack.”

When Vanguard called the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Michael Abattam, he confirmed the incident and said that “The unknown gunmen used dynamite and they threw it on the building and it exploded. The PPRO added that he would give more details later on the attack.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/breaking-gunmen-bomb-imo-police-station-destroy-vehicles-buildings-they-used-dynamite-police/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...