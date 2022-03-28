Guys, Did You Finally Date That Girl That Was Forming Too Hard To Get? How Did It Go?

Okay guys, sometimes a lady might be forming too hard to get, and for many guys nowadays, they don’t waste much time and move on to the next girl who surprisingly won’t suffer him that much.

However, there are some guys that will still keep on disturbing the girl playing hard to get, and it might take several months, before she finally accepts.

Such relationship will create the impression that the guy loves the girl more, and some ladies could use this to pepper the guy. Well, some might turn out to love the guy wholeheartedly.

The question is for guys, how did the relationship go? Sweet, one-sided or you totally regret it?

Please share your experiences.

