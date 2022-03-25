Guys, Have You Ever Regretted Aborting A Baby And Does The Memory Still Haunt You?

So today I went for the induction ceremony of a close family friend and the mum to the overall best medical graduating medical student was giving a speech about how she almost aborted him because she got pregnant as teenager out of carelessness and the father didn’t want anything to do with the baby so she almost aborted him.

She ended by saying: “God I would have never forgiven myself if I had aborted this baby”

This had me wondering guys if you have ever aborted or failed to abort a baby and how it made you feel on the long run, are you thanking God you didn’t or you are happy you did and if you did does the guilt still hunt you till today?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...