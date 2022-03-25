‘Guys, If You Want Your Lady To Respect You, Do This…’

Guys that will always be in control of a ladys attention, respect and loyalty are the ones that does not give half a concern about what she does, where she goes, or who she’s flirting with.

You can both be dating… but try to give her as much space to explore all her fantasies. Stop asking her useless questions that gives her the impression you are insecure…

when a lady knows you are insecure, you give her the impression that indicates she deserves a better guy than u !!! And trust me, it’s a matter of time before she abandons that relationship.

Perhaps she thought she was dating the hottest guy in campus, but your insecurities has explained to her that you actually do not have the guile and guts to carry yourselves as the number one trending guy in campus… your insecurity will automatically put her on a mission to find the coolest and hottest lady’s guy in campus and date him after dumping you.

She loves the fact that you feel insecure, she enjoys seeing you miserable like that… sweating on your balls to keep her all for yourself… you are the newest clown in the circus

You always call her phone to ask her whereabouts, you always want to know where she went and who was the guy she was talking to, you want to see who she’s chatting with on Facebook or WhatsApp.

My guy stop all that and give her space… focus on other things and give yourself more attention. The less questions u ask, the less attention you give her… the more respect you command, the more attractive u will appear to her.

Be wise

