‘Guys, This Is Why Your Past Sacrifices Do Not Matter To A Woman’

If you don’t listen and open your eyes to the Real world around you,you will have no one but yourself to Blame. Continue Sacrificing your Resources,energy and time on Women who don’t and will never LOVE you. Keep on being The Good man who will come like a Knight and sweep them off their feet. No one’s stopping you really.

We’ll just wait here,when you make a thread about how “my wife is denying me sex” “i took my wife abroad and she chased me out of our home” “my girlfriend who I’m paying her school fees is cheating on me” , we will be ever ready to give you some Advice.

The Photo below is the Summary of Many things We Guys have been saying in this forum over and over. Women Will never Appreciate your sacrifices for her,she will leave you for the man her Privates Beats for. They lack the Ability to Grasp the concept of Gratitude,honour and Sacrifice.

A word is enough for the wise

Lalasticlala please take this to the Frontpage so more men can see and Avoid Making sacrifices for women who Can’t love them.

