Harassment From Male Doctors: Female Nurses/Doctors Share Your Experiences

NB: I am not trying to demonize male doctors, I acknowledge that some female doctors are guilty as well.

Dear female nurses and doctors, have you been oppressed, maltreated or sexual harassed by a male doctor? If yes, share your story and what you did about it. You can also share the story of any friend or person that you know have been in such situation. Other related stories are welcome. Please don’t derail this thread.

Edit: due to the irrationality of many people who have commented here, I am compelled to make it clear that this thread wasn’t created to downgrade the noble profession and professionals. This thread wasn’t motivated by jealous hence all aggression towards me are undue. I have made a simple request in this thread and I expect a gentle and peaceful response — that’s if you are intellectual mature and bright.

