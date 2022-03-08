Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane has broken Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry’s Premier League record after Spurs defeated Everton 5-0, Newspremises has gathered.

Kane who scored twice, as Tottenham hammered Everton 5-0 on Monday night, has now moved above Henry in the Premier League’s all-time top scorers.

The England captain has now scored 176 goals in the league, one more than Henry who netted 175 times during his time with the Gunners.

Kane is also only one behind Frank Lampard, who is incidentally the current Everton manager.

“He is the best No 9 in the world for me,” Teddy Sheringham told Monday Night Football.

“He has been for the last four or five years, he’s proving it year in and year out.

“It’s great to get there, but staying at the top and still convincing people he is the best – that’s why he is the best,” he added.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/harry-kane-makes-history-goes-above-thierry-henry-in-scoring-chart/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...