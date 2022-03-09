Have You Ever Been Chased By A Dog? – Share Your Experience

Let me share mine first .

While growing up at the village that year, there’s this dog called Jimmy that stays in another neighborhood but once in a while they bring it to our neighborhood to play.

One afternoon like that they brought it . Everyone took off and was weary except me

I no too send then sha I just dae Waka anyhow. I walked close to the dog and was observing it. At this point, it was still laid belly flat on the floor. In a jiffy, it stood up and started jogging. Everyone around took off except me

The moment I wanted to run it was already too late . I made a good attempt at running but it followed me sharply and bit my yansh just before I ran into my neighbors compound. It is in unforgettable experience and accounts for my hatred for dogs.

Share your experience.

