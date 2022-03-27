Have You Ever Been Held At A Knife/Gun Point? Share Your Experiences

I have once been held at a knife point.

During the END-SARS protest in late 2020, I was on my way to work in the wee-hours of the morning, I boarded a taxi and dropped at the junction while waiting for the staff bus to come.

Immediately I alighted from the taxi, three young dirty-looking smelling boys rounded me up. They held me and told me to bring my bag and empty my pocket. I had a laptop in the bag and two phones in my pocket. I also had my office key-card, a flash and some amount of money in the bag.

These boys from the underworld pointed their knives and wanted to stab me. I gently handed over my properties to them to avoid being on the front page of Nairaland.

The security operatives where not on the road as a result of the protests that time and few commuters were on the road.

This particular sad event still lingers in my mind and I almost slid into PTSD.

When I narrated the unfortunate story, some of my guys laughed at me saying I was not a street-rugged guy.

Share your own experience, I’ll be in the comment section to read.

