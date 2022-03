[b][/b]I went to toast a pretty girl in 2019 during an end of the year party. While talking, she stood there looking over my shoulder and landed me an end of the year slap.

Long story short, she sent me a written note containing her name, an apology and her contact. She stated that her dad was close and was watching her… We dated the next year and it was fun.

Let’s hear yours

