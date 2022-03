Saw my Married Ex this evening (she was looking so unhappy) and i remembered how dis Girl used me as a Rebound then. She had just left an abusive relationship and giving me Signals upandan! Baba rush to accept not knowing she was just looking 4 who to pass time with!l D ‘relationship’ didn’t even last 3 months though i ‘gained’ small sha! Is there anyone here with a Rebound experience? Or you re the Doer?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...