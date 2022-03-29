Have You Ever Lost A Good Partner Because Of Pride?

Have you ever lost someone that truly loved you because of pride? It may be pride of “instant breakup”, it may be pride of ghosting, it may be pride of not apologizing, it may be pride of feeling too superior…..And now, you may be regretting so much how you wasted such golden opportunity that have not come bye again….

Pride is not good in relationships. It can make you lose someone and later regret it. You may say you don’t give a damn, but in few years time, you may notice that your an opportunity in the dam…

