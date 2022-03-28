Have You Ever Met Your Lookalike (Doppelganger) And What Was Your Reaction?

We have see a lot of celebrities having or encountering twin stranger and it’s really intriguing.

It would be more awkward and inappropriate if you have one as neighbour or very close to you as it would springs up secret suspicions on the paternity of the family.

;Dwhy did I say so? Because if you stumbled on a look alike somewhere far away from your place, most times people pick up the joke that you should go and ask your dad or mom if they had any way match played before, talk more of a neighbour or a friend.

Before I meet my my doppelganger, a lot of people always meet and say “you look familiar, have we meet before”? ” you look exactly like someone I know, have you been to this place or that before”

I was always like “na wa oooo, why I too resemble people”..

One day, I decided to visit my cousin, when I came, I saw a bros with them and I was told that he is my cousin brother in-law..

Wow, I didn’t take much note on his look, we started going out, we went to bar, errands, visits etc.

As these were going on, I noticed people were saying, ” na your junior brother be DAT?” “Una resemble oooo”

The more we meet people, the more the same remark was given.

Then I took a pic with him, boooommmm

I was shocked too..

Most times, I look at my face in the mirror, could see most of his reflection on me…

Believe me, apart from your relatives, there must be someone in this world that look like you..

